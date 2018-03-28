Su’a Cravens traded to Broncos

So much for Washington not trading Su'a Cravens.

Cravens, the Washington safety who was drafted in the second round in 2016 and didn’t play at all in 2017, has been traded to Denver.

The deal features Denver giving up the 109th overall pick, the 142nd overall pick, the 163rd overall pick and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for Cravens, the 113th overall pick and the 149th overall pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Add all those picks up and it’s roughly the equivalent of Cravens being traded for a late fourth-round pick.

But, basically, Washington is getting a fifth-round pick and change for Cravens, whom coach Jay Gruden previously said they wouldn’t trade.

Denver gets a talented player, but one who has had concussion problems and has openly discussed potentially retiring. If Cravens is good to go in 2018, this looks like a good move for the Broncos. If not, Washington has to be thrilled just to get something for him.

  1. “The deal features Denver giving up a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round picks for Cravens, a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.”
    —————————-
    I’m confused..

  3. Is Cravens any good? I am sure Elway & Co must have saw something in him that sparked their interest. Reminds me of when the Broncos silently acquired Darian Stewart. No one knew his name at the time but he turned into a Super Bowl Champ and Pro Bowler.

  9. I’m convinced Elway has no ideas what he’s doing. Before long, the cupboard will be bare and the roster will be a bunch of washed up players.

  10. tylawspick6 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    Denver desperate Who trades for a guy with this many red flags?

    Funny that the obvious answer to this question is your Pats.

  12. Cravens is a head case. he quit on his team at USC, he quit on his team here. He played ping pong instead of rehab, he fights with people on social media. Time to just move on from him.

  13. For those confused — I was too! I looked it up though and the trade boils down to Cravens for a fifth rounder and a conditional sixth rounder.

    If you want to sweat the details, there are four other picks involved, two from each side, with the effect being that Washington moves up (and Denver moves back) four spots in the fourth round and seven spots in the fifth round.

    DENVER GETS:
    Cravens

    WASHINGTON GETS:
    Fifth rounder
    Conditional sixth rounder
    Moves up four spots in round 4
    Moves up seven spots in round 5

  14. “has openly discussed potentially retiring.”

    Wow, talk about under selling it. The guy quit the day after the Redskins set the 53 man Roster, including him! Then changed his mind but had to sit out the whole season. That’s a little more than “openly discussing potentially retiring”.

    I’m all for him getting his head right and wish him the best, but like they always say, the NFL is a business. Good luck Denver.

  16. It’s a gamble because he doesn’t appear to be mentally tough. Living in beautiful Colorado should give him a positive attitude compared to the suburban hell of D.C. with gang bangin’ bullets flying, devils in 3 piece suits, and the totally toxic dysfunction of the Washington football organization from top to bottom. I’m sure Kirk was happy to escape too.

