Su’a Cravens traded to Broncos

So much for Washington not trading Su'a Cravens.

Cravens, the Washington safety who was drafted in the second round in 2016 and didn’t play at all in 2017, has been traded to Denver.

The deal features Denver giving up the 109th overall pick, the 142nd overall pick, the 163rd overall pick and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for Cravens, the 113th overall pick and the 149th overall pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Add all those picks up and it’s roughly the equivalent of Cravens being traded for a late fourth-round pick.

But, basically, Washington is getting a fifth-round pick and change for Cravens, whom coach Jay Gruden previously said they wouldn’t trade.

Denver gets a talented player, but one who has had concussion problems and has openly discussed potentially retiring. If Cravens is good to go in 2018, this looks like a good move for the Broncos. If not, Washington has to be thrilled just to get something for him.