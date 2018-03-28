Thomas Rawls set to visit Jets

Getty Images

The Jets added Isaiah Crowell to their backfield early in free agency and they are scheduled to meet with another running back on Thursday.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the team is set to host Thomas Rawls for a visit. Rawls was not tendered by the Seahawks as a restricted free agent and visited the Chiefs earlier this month.

Rawls had a bright start to his career with 830 yards for Seattle in 2015, but injuries have dimmed his output the last two seasons. Rawls has missed 11 games and averaged just over three yards per carry after bursting for 5.6 yards per carry during his rookie season.

Adding Rawls would make for a competitive backfield situation for the Jets as they have Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire on hand in addition to Crowell.