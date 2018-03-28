Vikings re-sign Marcus Sherels to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Vikings have re-signed cornerback Marcus Sherels to a one-year deal, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. Monetary terms were not available, but Sherels had a $2 million cap hit last season.

Sherels, 30, spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota. He is a core special teams player, returning punts and kickoffs.

Sherels averaged 9.5 yards on punt returns and 24.6 yards on kickoff returns. He ranked second in the league in punt return average in 2013 and 2016.

Three of the Vikings’ unrestricted free agents remain unsigned, and the team has interest in bringing back cornerback Terence Newman. Receiver Michael Floyd and running back Bishop Sankey are not expected to return, via Tomasson.