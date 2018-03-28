Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott expects the 2018 draft quarterback class to live up to the hype.

The Dolphins expect a competition at left guard.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn’t see the tension around his team that some say exists.

The buzz about the Jets drafting Baker Mayfield isn’t dying down.

John Harbaugh thinks the Ravens got a great start to their offseason work.

The Bengals would have benefited from the new catch rule.

Baker Mayfield is still in the mix for the Browns at No. 1, or at least that’s what the Browns want other teams to think.

Is this the draft when Ben Roethlisberger‘s successor goes to Pittsburgh?

Brandon Weeden‘s experience in Bill O’Brien’s offense may be the reason the Texans brought him back.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard says he didn’t want the Josh McDaniels rule to pass.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is confident about his team’s high expectations.

The Titans like Blaine Gabbert as Marcus Mariota‘s backup because he’s mobile and has starting experience.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph says QB Paxton Lynch isn’t done.

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wants “M.D.” on his jersey, but coach Andy Reid isn’t keen on the idea.

Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco has his sights set on winning the AFC West.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden probably doesn’t know what analytics are, but is that OK?

The Cowboys should know soon what Dez Bryant‘s future in Dallas is.

Does the new Giants regime think backup QB Davis Webb has a future?

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is confident with Carson Wentz‘s recovery from a knee injury.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is excited about the new recovery techniques the team’s training staff will use.

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace was expecting restricted free agent WR Cam Meredith to draw interest from other teams.

Do the Lions have room for RBs Ameer Abdullah and LeGarrette Blount both to succeed?

The Packers needed to make changes on defense, but did they make the wrong changes?

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was confident in QB Teddy Bridgewater‘s recovery from a knee injury, but the Vikings’ coaching staff was less confident.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn likes the defensive tackle prospects in this draft.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera fully expects TE Greg Olsen to keep playing in 2018.

Saints coach Sean Payton wants to get better at defensive end, tight end and wide receiver.

The Buccaneers expect DE Jason Pierre-Paul to have a big impact.

The Cardinals may try to add another wide receiver in free agency.

The Rams’ stadium development carries a $5 billion price tag.

The 49ers will train with Navy SEALs this offseason.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shrugged off Richard Sherman‘s criticisms.