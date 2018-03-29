Broncos “counting on” Carlos Henderson after lost rookie season

Getty Images

There was some speculation that the Broncos might part ways with Emmanuel Sanders and/or Demaryius Thomas this offseason, but both veteran wide receivers remain on the roster.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos have everything they want at the position. Finding a consistent third option has been among the team’s offensive issues over the last couple of seasons, which is why they drafted Carlos Henderson in the third round of last year’s draft.

Henderson didn’t provide any help, however, because he missed the entire regular season with a torn ligament in his thumb. Coach Vance Joseph said this week that the team is looking for Henderson to hit the ground running this year.

“We’re counting on that kid to come in and play for us, especially in the slot,” Joseph said, via the Denver Post. “Or even [Sanders] goes to the slot and [Henderson] goes outside. Someone has to go into the slot and win the one-on-ones so we can get fair coverages on third downs.”

The Broncos are short on other options to join Sanders and Thomas in the lineup, so they may go back to the well in this year’s draft to increase their chances of hitting on the right offensive mix.