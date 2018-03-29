Browns say they out-bid other teams for Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

When the Browns sent the first pick in the third-round of the NFL draft to the Bills for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, some people thought Cleveland overpaid. The Browns say they paid what they had to, because other teams wanted Taylor.

Browns coach Hue Jackson says that people around the NFL see Taylor as a starting quarterback, and if the Browns hadn’t given up a third-round pick for him, some other team would have.

“Maybe people don’t think Tyrod has performed as well as he has because he’s not talked about as an upper-echelon guy in the league, but the guy has performed really solidly over the last several years,” Jackson said. “He’s made some tremendous plays. He’s led teams to the playoffs and winning seasons. He’s stayed healthy. He hasn’t turned the ball over, and those are things coaches look for. I’m just happy we got him. I know for a fact other teams wanted him, too. I think we’re fortunate to have this guy as our starter.”

Jackson has already declared Taylor the starter for the 2018 season. It’s unclear which other teams wanted Taylor that badly, but Jackson believes that the Browns aren’t the only ones who viewed Taylor as a player who can step in and start in Week One.