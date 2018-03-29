Chargers met with Lamar Jackson after pro day

AP

The Chargers have a perfectly good starting quarterback, but he is 36.

So it never hurts taking a look at potential and eventual replacements.

According to Jonathan Jones of SI.com, the Chargers met with Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson after his pro day workout today.

Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was on hand to watch Jackson throw (but not run), and it’s interesting to consider how they could impact the pace of quarterbacks being drafted next month. The Chargers pick 17th overall.

The only other quarterback on the roster behind Philip Rivers is Cardale Jones, though they did bring Geno Smith in for a workout yesterday.