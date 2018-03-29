Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal on Dez Bryant: Together we can go good places

Getty Images

If three’s a crowd, then the Cowboys are extra crowded in their wide receiver room.

They added wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson this offseason. They still have Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown, among others, at the position. The Cowboys also might draft a receiver.

So where does that leave Bryant, who is scheduled to make $12.5 million in salary and has a $16.5 million cap hit? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would meet with Bryant soon.

New receivers coach Sanjay Lal has exchanged text messages with Bryant and hopes to work with the star receiver this season.

“My impressions are he’s a competitive guy,” Lal said. “Obviously he’s not happy with what happened last year in terms of his game. I’m excited to work with him and help him as much as I can.

“I think together we can go good places.”

Lal also is excited by the additions of Thompson, who he worked with in Buffalo in 2014, and Hurns, who Lal met in the recruitment process. Lal’s recommendations convinced the Cowboys to sign both receivers.

“[Thompson] is a speed guy that can run routes and block,” Lal said. “Then Allen, that’s the first time I met him, but the film sessions I had with him were off-the-charts. He’s extremely bright, knows football, hungry, so that’s what we’re trying to build in that receiver room.”