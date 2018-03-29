Doug Marrone embracing high expectations in Jacksonville

Getty Images

After the Jaguars announced quarterback Blake Bortles‘ contract extension, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said the deal came with “high expectations” that Bortles will improve in 2018 and beyond.

Coughlin expanded those high expectations to the entire team at this year’s league meetings. The Jaguars added guard Andrew Norwell to the offensive line with a big contract, bring back most of last year’s highly-ranked defense and have running back Leonard Fournette with a year of NFL experience under his belt, all of which fueled Coughlin’s statement that team brass expects even bigger things after a division title and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

There’s only one way to go up from there and coach Doug Marrone said this week that he’s more than happy to take on that burden.

“I embrace that,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “I’d much rather be on team that has expectations than on a team with like, ‘Look, these guys, they’re awful. Here they go.'”

There were a lot of years when people were saying that and worse about the Jaguars, so it is definitely a different day in Jacksonville.