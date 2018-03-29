Falcons offense adding “some wrinkles”

Getty Images

The Falcons offense will have many of the familiar faces in Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and company, but it won’t look exactly the same. Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons are tweaking the offense to try to turn back the clock to 2016.

“The style should feel similar but there’ll definitely be some wrinkles,” Quinn said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “Style meaning the way we want to run the ball, the way we want to come off the ball. At the end of it, can we execute better? They’ll be some new wrinkles for sure. We’re not doing triple option or anything with Matt Ryan. But there will definitely be some new parts of the offense this year. How do we feature the running backs, how do we feature the guys in different ways?”

The Falcons ranked second in total offense (415.8) and first in scoring (33.8) in 2016 when Ryan won NFL MVP. In 2017, they fell to eighth in total offense (364.8) and 15th in scoring (22.1) in first season under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.