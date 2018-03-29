Frank Reich looking forward to using “elite” Eric Ebron

Getty Images

Tight end Eric Ebron never quite lived up to the expectations that came with being the 10th overall pick of the 2014 draft during his four years with the Lions, but he’ll get a fresh start with the Colts after signing with them earlier this month.

His new head coach sounds pretty excited about getting a chance to put Ebron front and center in the offense. Frank Reich outlined some of what he thinks the Colts will do with Ebron this season by making a comparison to a star in another sport.

“There is a lot of man coverage in this league — the league is going more and more man coverage — so, now you put an elite tight end on the backside, it’s like clearing it out for LeBron, or something, in basketball,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Just get everybody on one side of the court and get this guy one-on-one. Well, that’s the analogy here. So, in football, get all the receivers on one side, get the back on the other side, and then just put the tight end back here and see what [the defense] does. And some teams will double him. And then you get a linebacker, you get a safety, and if you get a tight end like Ebron — and even when they have a corner on him, you feel like it’s still a winning matchup, because of his size and catch radius.”

Comparisons to LeBron James rarely work out well for anyone other than James, but Reich’s larger point and the way the Eagles used Zach Ertz during his time as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia point to a big chance for Ebron to change the narrative on his NFL career.