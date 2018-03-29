Inglewood stadium complex has $5 billion price tag

Getty Images

They say it takes money to make money, but the new NFL stadium being built in L.A. will need to make a lot of money to justify the money it will take to build it.

Via Vinny Bonsignore of the L.A. Daily News, the complex being privately financed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke currently has an estimated price tag of $5 billion. That includes everything that goes along with it in a 298-acre development that will have the stadium as its nucleus.

The project, where both the Rams and Chargers will play, also will have 200,000 square feet for use by NFL Media, making it the rent-free home of NFL.com and NFL Network. That surely went a long way toward getting the owners to pick Inglewood over the Chargers-Raiders proposal in Carson.

For Kroenke, the revenue will come from plenty of things other than 20 Rams and Chargers home games. He wouldn’t be spending the money, with zero public dollars involved, if he didn’t think a significant return on the investment were looming.

For the Rams, the enhanced game-day experience coming from a state-of-the-art stadium should result in more fans showing up for the game, and in turn more noise. Rams G.M. Les Snead addressed this dynamic during a recent visit to PFT Live.