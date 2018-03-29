Jets reportedly haven’t set up visit with Sam Darnold

Getty Images

When the Jets made their bold move up from the sixth spot in the draft to the third, they made a call to see if they could get to the top spot.

But what they haven’t done, at least not yet, is set up a meeting with the player many folks think will go first.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Jets have not set up a workout with Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold, the player many presume will be the top quarterback off the board.

They have already worked out UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, and are working out Wyoming’s Josh Allen this week.

Perhaps they feel like Darnold’s a lock to go in the top two picks (either to the Browns or the Giants or to someone who could trade with them), but not doing your homework on one of the top picks seems like turning in an incomplete assignment.

What if someone makes a surprising move up for Saquon Barkley or Bradley Chubb? What if someone makes a surprising move up for Baker Mayfield or one of the Joshes? What if he was available, and you didn’t have a complete evaluation? And why give away the chance to smokescreen your opponents?

Unless the Jets just don’t feel like Darnold’s anyone they’d be interested in under any circumstances (or unless they’re scheduling a workout as we speak), it just doesn’t seem to make sense not to do the legwork.