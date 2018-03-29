Kaelin Clay shuffles back to Buffalo

Getty Images

Kaelin Clay is running a comeback route.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the free agent wide receiver has signed with the Bills.

Clay signed with the Panthers last April, but they traded him to the Bills in September for cornerback Kevon Seymour. But when the Bills waived Clay in October, the Panthers claimed him back.

He ended up starting games for the Panthers late in the season (which had more to do with them than him), and he returned a punt for a touchdown against the Jets.

He’ll have a chance to return punts for the Bills since they didn’t re-sign Brandon Tate.