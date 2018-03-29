Kareem Hunt has gained respect he didn’t get this time a year ago

Getty Images

Kareem Hunt had a record-setting rookie season, but he’s greedy. The Chiefs running back wants more.

The Chiefs made Hunt the 86th overall pick, and in Week 1, he showed he was drafted too low. His 246 yards from scrimmage in the season opener were the most ever in a player’s debut.

“I feel like I’m getting [respect] now, but coming up I definitely didn’t feel I was getting the respect I deserved,” Hunt said on Good Morning Football, via the team website. “I just put that right here [in my mind] and now you have to show and be about it.”

Hunt, 22, rushed for a league-leading 1,327 yards, while catching 53 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns. He wants to grow in the passing game.

“I want to be known as a guy who can do it all,” Hunt said. “Le’Veon [Bell] is a great receiver out of the backfield and route-runner, and I definitely want to show more of that.”

Hunt’s 1,782 yards from scrimmage ranked third in the league in 2017.