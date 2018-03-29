Lack of agent may be hurting Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson decided that he didn’t need an agent. Some teams may be wishing he’d made a different decision.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, NFL Network’s Mike Mayock said during the coverage of the Louisville Pro Day workout that teams are having trouble setting up workouts and meetings with Jackson. If Jackson had an agent (more accurately, a good agent), inability to communicate, coordinate, etc. wouldn’t be an issue.

This didn’t stop the Texans from setting up a private workout with Jackson, a curious move by both team and player given the presence of Deshaun Watson and the absence of a first- or second-round pick. But if other teams are having a hard time getting in touch with Jackson, that necessarily means he’s missing opportunities to make his case to be picked. Given his willingness to work out for the Texans, it’s safe to say he’s not being all that picky.

As a result, his Pro Day throwing session could be the last thing plenty of interested teams see from him. Which, given a so-so showing at the Scouting Combine, potentially raises the stakes.