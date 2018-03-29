Lack of agent may be hurting Lamar Jackson

March 29, 2018
Quarterback Lamar Jackson decided that he didn’t need an agent. Some teams may be wishing he’d made a different decision.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, NFL Network’s Mike Mayock said during the coverage of the Louisville Pro Day workout that teams are having trouble setting up workouts and meetings with Jackson. If Jackson had an agent (more accurately, a good agent), inability to communicate, coordinate, etc. wouldn’t be an issue.

This didn’t stop the Texans from setting up a private workout with Jackson, a curious move by both team and player given the presence of Deshaun Watson and the absence of a first- or second-round pick. But if other teams are having a hard time getting in touch with Jackson, that necessarily means he’s missing opportunities to make his case to be picked. Given his willingness to work out for the Texans, it’s safe to say he’s not being all that picky.

As a result, his Pro Day throwing session could be the last thing plenty of interested teams see from him. Which, given a so-so showing at the Scouting Combine, potentially raises the stakes.

  4. “But if other teams are having a hard time getting in touch with Jackson…”

    I’m pretty sure the kid has a phone. This really makes no sense – almost to the point of being a baseless rumor started by someone with an agenda.

  5. The only thing that matters is that Jackson gets with the right team who is committed to him and his style of play and who are sharp enough to put together a strong defense and are creative in crafting plays. QB’s get paid with their second contract anyway. And getting with the wrong team and coach can kill a high draft picks future success as happened to RG3 and many many many other QB’s who were highly successful in college!! I mean we almost saw it happen to Jared Geoff. Wentz got with the right team. That is all that matters. Agent doesnt matter as the first contract is peanuts and pretty much set by draft position anyway. They have rookie deals.

  7. In 4 years if he gets drafted by a team that uses him properly.. he’ll be the best QB in this class. Imagine Micheal Vick if he watched game film, studied defences, and played in the current NFL. Sky is the limit. He has Watson in Houston type potential and you put Jackson in a offence like Cam Newton…WOW!

