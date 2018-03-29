Le’Veon Bell: It’s hard to be a hero in a city that paints you as a villain

Getty Images

The Steelers say Le'Veon Bell will play in Pittsburgh in 2018, but he sounds like he doesn’t think he’s getting a fair shake there.

Bell tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he thinks he’s been villainized in Pittsburgh.

“It’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints you out to be the villain,” Bell wrote.

It’s unclear precisely what Bell was referring to, but he may be blanching at suggestions that he’s looking for too much money. This year Bell is due $14.56 million if he plays on the franchise tag, but he hasn’t signed that tag because he’s hoping for a contract that pays him more.

When the season starts, and Bell is scoring touchdowns for the Steelers, Pittsburgh fans will surely cheer him. But in 2019 it won’t be surprising if Bell ends up in a place where he feels more appreciated.