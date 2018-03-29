Pat Shurmur “very confident” Ereck Flowers will succeed at right tackle

Getty Images

The Giants made their biggest acquisition of free agency at left tackle when they signed former Patriot Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract.

Players with contracts of that size aren’t usually competing for starting jobs because teams usually aren’t happy with their current options. That was certainly the case with the Giants as Ereck Flowers has failed to establish himself on the left side since the Giants made him the ninth overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Flowers will be moving to the right side to compete for the starting job at tackle and coach Pat Shurmur discussed the move at this week’s league meetings.

“The right-tackle, left-tackle thing in itself, you got to protect both edges, and it comes down to the matchup of the rushers a lot of times,” Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “There are some guys their whole careers have played on the right or the left, so a move like that would be difficult. But most often because these guys were not just born starters, they’ve had to move around up front, and we’re very confident he’ll have success over there.”

The Giants were bad across the offensive line last season so a strong transition for Flowers would wind up making them better at two spots as they try to erase the stench of their 3-13 season.