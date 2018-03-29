Phillip Gaines signs with Bills

Getty Images

Phillip Gaines has a new home. The cornerback is joining the Bills, the team announced Thursday.

Gaines, 27, joins projected starters Vontae Davis and Tre'Davious White, solidifying the Bills at the position.

Gaines spent the past four seasons as a reserve in Kansas City, behind starters Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson on the depth chart. He started three games last season with Nelson on injured reserve.

He made 30 tackles and three pass breakups last season. For his career, Gaines has played 41 games with 16 starts, making 99 tackles, one interception and 14 pass breakups.