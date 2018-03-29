Raiders agree to terms with Leon Hall

Getty Images

The Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Leon Hall, agent Doug Hendrickson tweeted.

Hall, 33, spent last season across the Bay with the 49ers, playing nine games with one start.

Oakland has seen turnover in its secondary this offseason, with the departures of David Amerson, T.J. Carrie and Sean Smith and the signings of cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin and Shareece Wright.

Hall has played 11 seasons, including nine with the Bengals after they made him the 18th overall choice. He has played 142 games with 108 starts and has made 27 interceptions and 115 pass breakups.