Report: Geno Smith visiting Seahawks

Geno Smith already visited the Chargers. Now, the quarterback is on his way to Seattle, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith, 27, made his only start in Week 13 last season, breaking Eli Manning‘s consecutive games played streak. Smith has not played anywhere other than New York in his career.

He spent four seasons with the Jets after they made him a second-round pick and last season with the Giants. Smith has played 35 games with 31 starts, going 12-19.

Smith has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 6,174 yards with 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Russell Wilson is the only quarterback on Seattle’s roster after the Seahawks cut backup Trevone Boykin earlier this week.