Report: Judge issues warrant for Aldon Smith’s arrest

Getty Images

Aldon Smith failed to show in court Thursday, violating a protective order stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident, TMZ Sports reports. A judge in San Francisco issued a bench warrant for Smith’s arrest.

Smith’s attorney argued Smith had never missed a court date and told him he planned to attend, per TMZ.

The former Raiders and 49ers linebacker was arrested last week for violating a court order to stay away from the victim in a domestic violence case.

His fiancee accused him of biting her wrists earlier this month, leading to charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.