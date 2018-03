Getty Images

Wide receiver Kendall Wright has visited the Vikings, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wright, 28, is one of the better players left in free agency. He visited Kansas City last week.

A first-round pick of the Titans in 2012, Wright spent five seasons in Tennessee and last season in Chicago. He made 59 catches for 614 yards and a touchdown last season.

For his career, Wright has played 82 games with 45 starts. He has 339 catches for 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns.