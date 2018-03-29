Report: Odell Beckham told two Rams players he wants to play with them

Getty Images

If the Giants trade wide receiver Odell Beckham to the Rams, he’ll be happy about it.

That’s the word from the New York Daily News, which reports that Beckham told two Rams players he wants in.

A key element of a Beckham trade would be an assurance to the team trading for him that he wants to go. Although Beckham can’t block a trade, he has made noises about holding out for a new contract, and any team trading for him would want either to work out a new contract, or at least for Beckham to vow that he’ll show up to work on the last year of his rookie contract while they continue to work toward an extension.

So what would it take for Beckham to become a Ram? It seems unlikely that the Rams would give up two first-round picks, as the Giants are reportedly demanding, but it’s possible they’d give up their first-round pick this year and something more. If Beckham wants to go, the Giants want to build for the future and the Rams want to put together a roster that can win the Super Bowl, that trade could make sense.