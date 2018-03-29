Report: Rob Gronkowski to appear in movie with Mel Gibson

Getty Images

The Patriots seem to be operating under the assumption that tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back on the field next year.

But he apparently has something to keep himself busy this offseason.

According to a report from the Hollywood insider publication the Tracking Board, Gronkowski will appear in a new action movie called “Boss Level.”

The movie will “star” Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson. (The mind wanders to what a movie called “The Passion of the Gronk” would be like. Oh, never mind.)

Gronkowski’s role is unspecified, but Grillo is playing “a retired special forces veteran who becomes trapped in a never-ending loop that results in his death every day.”

So if nothing else, Gronkowski can prepare for it by watching film of his games against the Jets.