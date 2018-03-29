Report: Texans, Jadeveon Clowney making progress toward an extension

Getty Images

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, with a salary this season of $12.3 million. But even that salary may be dwarfed by what Clowney will make soon.

Clowney and the Texans are making a lot of progress on negotiations for what’s described as “a mega-extension,” according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

The first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Clowney got off to a slow start but is coming off the best year of his career. He started all 16 games last season and had a career-high 9.5 sacks. Clowney just turned 25 years old and is entering his prime, and he could become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

Two first-round picks from 2014, Blake Bortles and Mike Evans, have already signed contract extensions. Clowney is among several members of that draft class who could sign big contracts this offseason. Others include Khalil Mack, Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham and Aaron Donald.