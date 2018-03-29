Robert Kraft: Patriots may need to draft a quarterback

Getty Images

Last year the Patriots traded away the last two quarterbacks they drafted, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo. Now it might be time to draft a quarterback who will stick around long enough to succeed Tom Brady.

That’s the word from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was asked at the league meeting if the Patriots need to draft a quarterback and acknowledged that might be the case.

“I’m going to put my fan hat on, and obviously at some point we have to,” Kraft said. “Not just that, but think what happened in the ’08 season when in the first quarter against Kansas City, Tom [Brady] goes out. How many people would have said that Matt Cassel would have led us to an 11-5 season? I put my faith and confidence in Bill [Belichick]. He knows his responsibilities. Anything can happen, even if Tom comes in [and is in] tip-top shape.”

At the moment the Patriots have only two quarterbacks on the roster, Brady and Brian Hoyer. They’ll surely add at least one more before training camp, and that could come in the draft. Brady will be 41 in August, and although he says he can keep playing for a few more years, it’s possible that a quarterback they draft next month could be the next starting quarterback in New England.