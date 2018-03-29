Robert Kraft: Patriots may need to draft a quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
Last year the Patriots traded away the last two quarterbacks they drafted, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo. Now it might be time to draft a quarterback who will stick around long enough to succeed Tom Brady.

That’s the word from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was asked at the league meeting if the Patriots need to draft a quarterback and acknowledged that might be the case.

“I’m going to put my fan hat on, and obviously at some point we have to,” Kraft said. “Not just that, but think what happened in the ’08 season when in the first quarter against Kansas City, Tom [Brady] goes out. How many people would have said that Matt Cassel would have led us to an 11-5 season? I put my faith and confidence in Bill [Belichick]. He knows his responsibilities. Anything can happen, even if Tom comes in [and is in] tip-top shape.”

At the moment the Patriots have only two quarterbacks on the roster, Brady and Brian Hoyer. They’ll surely add at least one more before training camp, and that could come in the draft. Brady will be 41 in August, and although he says he can keep playing for a few more years, it’s possible that a quarterback they draft next month could be the next starting quarterback in New England.

  2. why do owners feel like getting involved with the media? if there was any contention between belichick and kraft earlier- maybe its because kraft keeps talking about day to day operations to the media. coaches and gms prefer their things to be kept out of the media, it cant be helpful that the owner is opening up about them

  5. Ultimately that wouldn’t have been an issue if they had decided to trade Brady instead of Garoppolo last season. I know how controversial that idea is but ultimately this is a business and you do whatever you can to maintain long term success. Keeping Brady guaranteed success in the short term no doubt, but not in the long term.

  7. Jaiden Everett says:
    March 29, 2018 at 2:02 pm
    Brady is in a slow decline. He’ll be done after this season.

    ————-

    Super Bowl passing record and MVP. If that’s a slow decline, lets keep it declining.

  8. The beginning of the end! I love it. Patriots have been the benefits of a WEAK AFC conference. 6 wins from their crappy division mates every year. Guaranteed playoff spot. Real power is in NFC.

  9. @Jaiden Everett says:
    March 29, 2018 at 2:02 pm
    Brady is in a slow decline. He’ll be done after this season.
    ___________________________________________

    Wrong. Guys who just appeared in a Super Bowl are not in slow decline.

  10. edukator4 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm
    why do owners feel like getting involved with the media? if there was any contention between belichick and kraft earlier- maybe its because kraft keeps talking about day to day operations to the media. coaches and gms prefer their things to be kept out of the media, it cant be helpful that the owner is opening up about them

    ———-
    Kraft talks to the media about 3 times a year. He’s a far cry from Jerrah. Kraft does just enough.

  12. Brady is in a slow decline. He’ll be done after this season.

    One day you will be right so keep posting it but I somehow dont think its this upcoming season.

  13. Really? Then why trade two excellent back-ups for next to nothing?

    Wish Kraft had the stones to call out Belichick’s sabotage of the future. I suspect you will hear that story in full from Kraft after Belichick retires or from Brady after he does.

  15. Jaiden Everett says:

    Brady is in a slow decline. He’ll be done after this season.

    I agree. He’ll probably have to settle for 2nd place in next year’s MVP voting. Such decline. So wow.

  17. Robert Kraft: Patriots may need to draft a quarterback
    ============================================
    Translation: We’re not planning on drafting a QB

  18. Mason Rudolph would be perfect in that offense. He’ll most likely be picked before the Patriots pick though.

  21. Brady is in a slow decline. He’ll be done after this season.

    One day you will be right so keep posting it but I somehow dont think its this upcoming season.
    ——-
    Viking fans have been saying this about Rodgers since he turned 30. Haters gonna hate.

