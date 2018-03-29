Shaquem Griffin invited to the draft, plans to attend

Getty Images

Initially, the football-industrial complex didn’t know if Shaquem Griffin was good enough to be worth an invite to the Scouting Combine.

Now, the NFL has realized he’s certainly a good draw, and has made up for that mistake.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Griffin has been invited to the 2018 NFL Draft and plans to attend.

The Central Florida linebacker was already one of the best stories in this year’s talent pool, after he overcame a birth defect which cost him a hand to become one of the top players in college football.

But after initially not getting an invite to Indianapolis, he proceeded to take the combine by storm. He registered 20 repetitions of the 225-pound bench press (again, with one hand), and ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

His ability to overcome obstacles has made him an inspiration to many, and having him around the draft broadcast will benefit the league, as the NFL works to highlight such stories (for their own ratings, as well as the greater good of society which is of course their first priority).