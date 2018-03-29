Six new officials hired by NFL for 2018

Getty Images

The National Football League’s Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron announced the hiring of six new officials for the 2018 season on Thursday.

All six additions come from the major Division I football conferences: Land Clark (Pac-12), Matt Edwards (Big Ten), Anthony Jeffries (SEC), Tony Josselyn (SEC), Mark Stewart (Big 12) and Don Willard (Big Ten).

The new officials help offset the retirement of seven that retired following the 2017 season, included head referees Jeff Triplette and Ed Hochuli. Via Ben Austro of FootballZebras.com, Jim Howey, Ed Walker, Buddy Horton, Laird Hayes and replay official Bill Spyksma all retired following last season.