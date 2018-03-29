Some coaches taking a wait-and-see approach to new helmet rule

Getty Images

The NFL’s owners had no issue with the new rule that prohibits players from lowering their helmets to initiate contact. The NFL’s coaches didn’t, either.

As a source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, there was no pushback or outcry from coaches when the new rule was discussed and eventually passed, 32-0. The source pointed out that, in past cases, the coaches haven’t hesitated to make their concerns known, loudly, when rule changes were being considered.

As another source explained it to PFT, some coaches have opted to be patient, for now. They’ll wait to learn more from the league regarding what the rule prohibits, what it allows, and how the rule will be enforced before coming to any final conclusions.

The sooner the coaches and everyone else knows the specific contours and limits of this rule, the better. With the offseason program opening soon, coaches will need to be ready to teach the players as much as the coaches possibly can.

