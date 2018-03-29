Stephen Jones: No “timeline” for Dez Bryant

Getty Images

In some respects, Stephen Jones has served as the Dez Bryant bad cop while Jerry has been the good cop. Whichever role they’ll play going forward, the at-times bad cop says there’s no specific plan for when the proverbial interrogation will end.

“We haven’t put that timeline on it,” Stephen Jones said regarding the making of a decision on Bryant’s future, via DallasCowboys.com. “When we get ready on a decision with Dez, we’ll make it.”

As a practical matter, the ultimate deadline arrives in Week One, when Bryant’s $12.5 million salary becomes as a practical matter guaranteed. But the Cowboys also assume the risk of owing Bryant his full pay for the year the moment he shows up for the offseason program, since that’s when any season-ending injury occurring on team premises would guarantee his pay.

So the sooner they make a decision, the better. It could be that they’re going to wait and see who they may be able to get in the draft before making a final decision on whether to seek a pay cut, how much of a cut they want, and whether they’re willing to cut him if he says no.