Thursday morning one-liners

The wife of Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly says he’s “on the road to recovery.”

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is hoping for a more explosive offense.

The Patriots seem to be behaving as if TE Rob Gronkowski will be back.

Jets coach Todd Bowles called finding a QB an “educated crapshoot.”

The Ravens will let QB Josh Woodrum compete to be the backup (at least until they add another one).

The Bengals are making some significant changes on defense.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is encouraged by some of the group workouts QB Tyrod Taylor is leading.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the league had “good discussion” on the anthem issue.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien expects to see DE J.J. Watt back to full strength.

Colts coach Frank Reich admires QB Andrew Luck‘s “fearlessness.”

What to expect from the Jaguars upcoming uniform changes.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is optimistic about Nashville hosting the NFL Draft.

The Broncos still have a major need at WR.

A look at why the Chiefs went with QB Chad Henne as their backup.

The Chargers are still in a holding pattern at the FS position.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden isn’t a fan of instant replay.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the draft sets up nicely for them.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. is dancing away his worries.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham is still waiting on a new deal.

Washington still has a big hole to fill at NT.

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace said it was an easy call to match the Packers offer to CB Kyle Fuller.

Lions QB Matt Stafford‘s contract looks like a relative bargain now.

The Packers are back to slow-playing free agency after early splashes.

The Vikings are prepared to adapt their offense to QB Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons paid CB Justin Bethel $1.7 million to come shore up their special teams.

The Panthers former team president compared their stadium to Augusta National.

The Saints are “in good hands” in Gayle Benson, per commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Buccaneers have some questions to answer at WR.

The Cardinals will be running a 4-3 defense.

The Rams are keeping their options open regarding more deals.

Former 49ers LB Chris Borland is happy to keep telling people why he retired.

A look at the Seahawks search for a new backup QB.