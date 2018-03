Getty Images

The Vikings announced the signing of linebacker Reshard Cliett on Thursday.

Cliett, a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2015, has never appeared in a regular-season game. He also has spent time with the Chiefs, Titans, Cardinals, Jets and Broncos.

In his senior season at the University of South Florida, Cliett made six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

The Vikings also made official the signing of returner Marcus Sherels, who returns to the team for an eighth season.