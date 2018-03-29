What’s the best fit for OBJ, if/when he’s traded?

Getty Images

With the Giants reportedly applying a price tag to a potential Odell Beckham trade and with Beckham reportedly interested in being traded (to the Rams, maybe elsewhere), momentum continues to build toward a deal being done.

So if a deal is done, which team would be the best team to make that deal?

Chris Simms and yours truly discussed the subject during Thursday’s PFT Live, with a three-round draft aimed at finding the right fit. The results show that I made the right choices, and that Simms, while making an admirable effort, was way, way off.

