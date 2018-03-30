Andy Reid: A year with Alex Smith will help Patrick Mahomes greatly

Getty Images

Alex Smith is gone and Patrick Mahomes takes over as the quarterback in Kansas City, after one year of Mahomes sitting on the bench. That time waiting, watching, and learning could be very useful to Mahomes.

“Patrick couldn’t have paid Alex Smith enough to have been in that room with him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told PFT Live during the league meetings in Orlando. “The amount of knowledge that he absorbed last year, not so much the X’s and O’s, but how you go about your day-to-day business. I think we’ll allow Patrick to take a step forward this year. Greater than what he would’ve coming in just as a rookie and playing. We’re not going to cut back a bunch. That’s not what we’re doing. We’re going to start off where we left off and expect him to jump in and go.”

The expectations will be high for Mahomes as a first-year starter, even as he remains a work in progress.

“I’m going to teach him,” Reid said. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to continue to do that. We did that with Alex. And then expect him to go out and be himself. He’ll do it different than Alex, just like Alex did it different than the other guys that have been in the offense. They all put their personality on it. . . . . We’re teachers. But the expectations are always high. He’s coming into a situation where it’s not a losing franchise right now or a losing situation. It’s a team that expects to continue to win and do well. That’s where the pressure will come in and then the pressure that he puts on himself to be great. That’s one thing we love about him is that that’s what he strives to be.”

It was clear last April when the Chiefs moved from No. 27 to No. 10 in order to get Mahomes that the Chiefs view Mahomes as the future. The future is definitely right now for Mahomes, and the Chiefs could end up having an even better offense in 2018 than they had in 2017.