Bill Belichick: Josh McDaniels is the best offensive coordinator in the NFL

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he worked hard at keeping Josh McDaniels in the fold because he thinks so highly of him.

Belichick said at the league meeting that after the Super Bowl, he made an effort to get McDaniels to stay, rather than leave to become head coach of the Colts, because Belichick considers McDaniels the best offensive coordinator in football.

“We got back from Minnesota. I had an opportunity to talk with Josh. We were able to work some things out,” Belichick said. “I’m thrilled he’s still with us and is going to continue in his role. I think he’s the top offensive coordinator in the league. He’s done a great job for me for a long time in a lot of different roles so very glad, based on the meeting we had, there were a number of things that happened, but after the meeting that we had we were able to work that out and keep him with us.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it worth McDaniels’ while financially to stay in New England, and Kraft said that was money well spent.

“It’s very important,” Kraft said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am he’s coming back. I think he’s the best offensive coordinator and has shown that when he’s been with us. He has a great football intellect. We’re really happy he decided to stay with us.”

Although there’s no firm agreement in place, there’s a good chance that the 41-year-old McDaniels will replace the 65-year-old Belichick whenever Belichick decides to retire. Both Belichick and Kraft think McDaniels will be in a good position to succeed.