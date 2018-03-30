Bills, among others, bringing Baker Mayfield in for predraft visit

Getty Images

The Bills pick 12th in the 2018 NFL Draft, and everybody knows they want a quarterback. So they know they have to cast a wide net.

But Baker Mayfield keeps turning up in that net.

According to Robert Klemko of SI.com, the Bills are bringing the Okalhoma quarterback in for a pre-draft visit, which will mark the fourth time he’s met with team officials.

They also talked to him at the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine, and put him through a private workout already. Making him one of their 30 on-site visits cements the fact they’re trying to find out everything they can about him as they prepare for the draft. (At least someone in the AFC East is thorough.)

Of course, they have plenty of competition.

Mayfield will also visit the Browns (who pick first), Giants (second), Jets (third), Broncos (fifth), Dolphins (11th), and Cardinals (15th).

So if the Bills want Mayfield, they’re probably going to have to trade up again. They have enough picks to make a deal (six in the first three rounds this year), but it’s going to be costly, and they may decide it’s worth the risk to get their guy, whichever one it happens to be.