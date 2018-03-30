Browns add former Packers wideout Jeff Janis

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey isn’t finished reeling in former Packers for his new project.

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, the Browns are signing former Packers wideout Jeff Janis.

Janis was a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2014. Dorsey was gone from Green Bay to Kansas City by that point, but his personnel hires Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith were there and are familiar with the work of Janis.

Janis has 17 career receptions, and will be fighting for a depth spot at a receiver position bolstered by the addition of Jarvis Landry to a group including Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman.