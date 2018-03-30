Bruce Allen: Team presidents should be judged by wins and losses

Getty Images

Washington team President Bruce Allen thinks he upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason because Alex Smith has won more games than Kirk Cousins as a starting quarterback. But in making that case, Allen may have inadvertently painted himself as a failure.

Allen said at the league meeting that everyone in football — not just the quarterback but everybody, including the team president — should be judged on winning or losing.

“Wins and losses is the most important statistic when it comes to an equipment manager, a team president, a quarterback, a running back, a guard or a coach,” Allen said, via the Washington Post.

One problem: Allen has a 52-75-1 record in Washington, a winning percentage of .410. If that’s the way team presidents are judged, how has Allen kept his job so long?

Ultimately, Allen is more responsible for Washington’s record than Cousins is. If team presidents are judged by winning and losing, maybe Cousins isn’t the only one who needed to be replaced.