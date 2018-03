Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t want Jaylen Watkins, at least not at a certain price, but he has found a home.

The Chargers announced they had signed the former Eagles cornerback, who was not tendered an offer as a restricted free agent.

The Chargers could use him at either safety or corner, and they need some depth there after letting Tre Boston walk in free agency.

Watkins appeared in 28 games with five starts for the Eagles the last two seasons.