Chiefs add backup quarterback Matt McGloin

Getty Images

For the second time this month, the Chiefs have brought in a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes.

Matt McGloin signed with the Chiefs today, the team announced. McGloin joins the newly signed Chad Henne as backups behind Mahomes, last year’s first-round draft pick who will be the starter this year.

McGloin spent time with the Eagles and Texans last year but never got on the field in a regular-season game. He previously spent four years in Oakland and started seven games. He originally entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State.

The Chiefs also announced they have signed wide receiver Nelson Spruce.