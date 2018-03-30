Could Gronk be traded?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT


It’s been nearly two months since Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski declined to commit to another season of football. Could the Patriots be inclined to make the decision for him?

Via TheBigLead.com, Boston Sports Journal has crafted an intriguing bit of (mostly) speculation regarding the possibility of the Patriots trading Gronkowski. Citing a “Bill Belichick-friendly source” (that’s the first time “Belichick” and “friendly” ever have been used in the same breath), Greg Bedard suggests that, when circumstances force the Patriots head coach to contemplate life without a given player, the Patriots head coach begins to warm up to the idea of not having the player.

Bedard identifies the Rams and 49ers as potential destinations. The compensation for Gronkowski, who has two years left on his current contract and may have only one year of football left in his career, isn’t clear. Let’s assume that the Patriots could get a first-round pick for Gronk.

If that’s the case, there’s no reason for the Patriots to finalize the deal now. Whether it’s the Rams at No. 23, the 49ers at No. 9, or anyone else, the goal would be to acquire the pick not four weeks in advance of the draft but when the pick is on the clock. This would prevent the Patriots from being leapfrogged by a team that successfully guesses its intentions for the pick.

But can the Patriots manage to keep the trade quiet that long? Absolutely. The Patriots routinely insist on secrecy from teams and agents as to all transactions; four weeks ago, agent Drew Rosenhaus wouldn’t comment on whether the Patriots had simply asked Gronkowski about his plan for 2018.

His plan for 2018 may be to play for another team. And it’s possible that Gronkowski has feigned interest in retirement in the hopes of getting the Patriots to decide on their own to get what they can for a guy whose career may be pulling into the station.

17 responses to “Could Gronk be traded?

  1. I think he easily could and if LA wants to send Aaron Donald to the Pats straight up for Gronk, I am down Jerry.

    Frankly, I am tired of his passive aggressive antics, and if he wants to be in LA for more attention than he already gets, fine.

    It’s a matter if his retirement talk is truly a bluff, to induce a trade to LA.

    All the best, Rob. The Pats are about winning, not entertainment peripheral to the team.

  3. 1st rounder?! He’ll be 29 in May, is oft-injured, and has floated retiring.

    When he’s on, he’s a complete freak and almost unstoppable, but I wouldn’t give any more than maybe a 3rd and a conditional mid rounder next year based on games played/team success.

  4. Nothing against Gronk but at this point in his career (age and injuries) I can’t see anyone giving up a first-round pick (or even anything other than a 7th) because of all the uncertainty regarding his health and possible retirement. If Bill is thinking of trading him it probably means Gronk is going to retire and is desperate to find some team dumb enough to give away something for nothing.

  6. Does anybody think, even if Gronk suited up for another season, he would give anything close to 100% for anybody other than BB?

    He’d be going at about 75% effort for wherever he would end up, what does he really have to play for or accomplish at this point (other than a paycheck)?

  7. I don’t see him being traded and not wanting a pay increase, which would hinder his value to a team, depending on what he wants. That plus his significant injury history and flirtation with retirement. I don’t think he brings a 1st rounder, maybe not even a second.

  9. Why would a team give up anything of real value for a guy that might be on the fence about playing for the next 2-3 years? Even if he committed today to at least one more year, are there really teams out there just one TE away from a championship and willing to splurge a 1st for that? I doubt it.

  11. whenwilliteverend says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:08 am
    

    I agree. A high 2nd rder would work alongside a 6th.

    Something like that.

    If the guy has checked out from wanting to be a Patriot, then BB already knows it. Bedard doesn’t know. As per usual, that load is speculating up the ying yang.

  13. truthsayer317 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:09 am
    

    

    That’s the other caveat. Gronk has no idea how good he’s had it in NE. If he goes somewhere else, he’ll check out even more than he possibly has.

    He has 17 mil guaranteed dollars over the next 2 years and who knows if that’s more or less with what he’d get in some dumb movie role.

  14. Gronk’s focus in on becoming the new Rock or teaming up with him — Gronk & Rock in the new action packed thriller at a theater near you!

  15. Great player when he’s healthy. Gronk is an odd one. Hard to say how much his heart is in it. He’s financially set (I’ve heard he hasn’t touched any of his salary since he’s been in the NFL, he only spends endorsement money) so it’s understandable that he may want to retire.

    And, as others have said, no way he’s worth a number one – just like OBJ isn’t worth two number ones. I’ll bet he’s back with the Pats for one more year.

  16. Yeah I could see it happening. They did win the super bowl without Gronk vs Atlanta right??

  17. With Gronks injury history they might get a 2nd rounder at best, plus he’s about to turn 29. Those teams mentioned are rebuilding and are not giving up a high first rounder. Just like when the Pats thought they would get 2 first rounders for Garoppola, eventually reality set in.

