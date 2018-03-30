Hue Jackson has dreams of what to do with No. 4

Getty Images

The Browns are past the point of lying about what they intend to do with the first overall pick.

What they intend to do with the fourth one is enough to get coach Hue Jackson excited, as well.

“Obviously, as you guys have already pegged it, we’re taking a quarterback, and then here comes the No. 4 pick,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We need impact football players, period, and that’s part of where we are. So here’s another opportunity to put some impact players on our team that can help us get to winning as fast as we can.”

Toward that end, Jackson admitted the idea of pairing N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, defensive end Myles Garrett, was something he has been dreaming of.

“I do at nighttime when I’m by myself,” Jackson said. “You kind of play that scenario game with all these different guys. I wish I could have them all. There will be good scenarios as we come down to the end here.”

Chubb would be among the possibilities if quarterbacks go with the first three picks, along with running back Saquon Barkley and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Browns roster is such that any of the three could make an immediate impact, but having a pair of pass-rushers is a tantalizing thought.

General Manager John Dorsey said there were some similarities between Chubb and Garrett, but important differences as well.

“Very similar, [but] two different players,” Dorsey said. “They play the game in different levels. Myles is such an athletic [player], to me, he’s more like Julius Peppers in terms of his movement skills and his length and how he plays. Chubb plays the game a little bit differently, but he’s still an unbelievable defensive prospect for this draft.”

And that’s the kind of thing that could keep the Browns up at night for the next month.