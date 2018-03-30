Jets host Travis Swanson

Getty Images

The Jets announced center Travis Swanson visited Friday.

Swanson, 27, played his first four seasons in Detroit after they made him a third-round pick. He played 11 games last season before going on injured reserve with what the Lions said was a concussion.

However, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has reported that Swanson’s representatives have a medical report that shows he had a reaction to medicine used to treat a concussion. His symptoms subsided after he got off the medicine.

Swanson also missed time at the end of 2016 with a head injury.

In four seasons, Swanson played 53 games with 42 starts.