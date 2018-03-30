Jets sign Thomas Rawls

Getty Images

After a promising start in Seattle went south, Thomas Rawls will try to reinvigorate his career by heading east.

Rawls signed with the Jets today, the team announced.

The 24-year-old Rawls signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and had an outstanding first season, rushing for 830 yards on 147 carries and out-performing Marshawn Lynch in the Seahawks’ offense. But Rawls was injured and ineffective for most of the next two years, and the Seahawks decided not to tender him in free agency this year.

Now Rawls joins a Jets backfield that also includes Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. He’s not a lock to make the 53-man roster, but if he could regain his rookie form he’d be a big boost to the Jets’ offense.