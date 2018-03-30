John Elway may take a quarterback, won’t decide until draft day

Broncos G.M. John Elway says signing Case Keenum in free agency won’t preclude using the fifth overall pick in the draft on a quarterback.

“That’ll be wide open,” Elway told Adam Schefter. “I’m betting we won’t know what direction we’re going to go until probably the day of [the first round] or the day before.”

That phrasing suggests Elway has a quarterback he likes among the top choices — Wyoming’s Josh Allen, USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen or Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield — but that he isn’t counting on the quarterback he likes being available with the fifth overall pick.

Keenum got $25 million guaranteed on a two-year contract and will almost certainly be the Week One starter, but the Broncos could draft a quarterback they expect to take over for Keenum by 2019 or 2020 at the latest. Still, given that the Broncos have a defense they think they can win with now, it would seem to make more sense to use the fifth overall pick to draft a player who can contribute to a turnaround this season, rather than a player who will spend this season holding a clipboard.

  2. He will take a QB. If not in the 1st round then in the 2nd. If Keenum regresses to his average then they are in trouble with only crying Paxton Lynch backing up Keenum. If I was the Broncos I’d grab a QB at number 5. But, it would be understandable if they wait until round 2.

  3. Sam Darnold – #1 to Browns
    Josh Rosen – #2 to Giants
    Saquon Barkley – #3 to Jets
    Bradley Chubb – #4 to Browns
    Josh Allen – #5 to Broncos. Book it.

    I’m also predicting Baker Mayfield at 11 to the Dolphins, and Lamar Jackson to the Cardinals at 15.

  4. Jets didnt give up all those picks for Barkley. I get the get is great and everyone loves Elliot and Fournette but if you have a chance to take a QB you like take them! The Jets obviously like one,Browns probably do as well. Giants would be better dropping to 5 for Denver than taking Barkley at 2. Its not Barkley as much as his position. There is no way i could see the Giants passing on a franchise QB that the Jets can take and may end up a franchise guy, thats the last thing they want to do. Unless the Giants hate the QBs, I cant see the top 3 (and maybe 4 depending on a trade) being QBs. Not to say they are all worthy but teams need them and they arent scrubs.

  5. LOL What? and how successful has been without Peyton Manning being the real GM..hmmm im waiting…

    wheywheyprotein says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:39 am
    Now let the comments hate on a GM whose team has been more successful than all but 2 other teams since he became GM

  6. Based upon John Elway long and storied career of abusing Cleveland do not be surprised on draft day that the Broncos end up with the first and fourth picks and the browns end up with the fifth and a seventh rounder.

  7. this is part2 of my prior comment with Peyton Mannig Elways record is 50-18 without Peyton its 22-26. But yet he’s the 3rd most successful GM? No child please, People came to play for Peyton most of those guys can give a F about John Elway.

  9. The Broncos should pass on a QB this year and take one with their top 5 pick in 2019, since they will field one of the worst teams in the NFL next year.

  11. Keenum is decent if you have an Adam Thielen-quality receiver; otherwise, Keenum is just mediocre (2nd String) at best lol

    Elway has to feed Keenum to “Gangrene” (Jets) along with his No.5 draft spot in order to grab Josh Allen at No.3, assuming Buffalo doesn’t deal with Big Blue/Giants to grab the No.2 draft spot to get Allen themselves hahaha!!!

  12. .
    @wheywhey

    ” Now let the comments hate on a GM whose team has been more successful than all but 2 other teams since he became GM ”
    ________

    As Bill Parcells said, “You are what your record says you are”. Elway’s Broncos are a 5-11 team that finished last in the AFC West.
    .

  13. Well John Elway is a decision maker who knows the impact of a quarterback. Keenum was given a lot of money guaranteed. However the Broncos will have the impact quarterback position taken care of in case of injury.

  14. If a team is in position to draft a top college quarterback then go for it because many teams never had that opportunity because they keep winning and drafting late. For example, the Steelers in the 70s, the 49ers in the 80s and Dallas in the 1990s never drafted early enough to pick a top college quarterback after they started winning super bowls. Houston refused to pick a quarterback in the first round and picked Jadaveon Clowney instead, and they would up signing Brock Osweiler, and then they had to trade up to get a quarterback last season after Osweiler flopped.

  15. Stupid to judge a GM without the players he was responsible to bring in (Peyton Manning). That’s a part of his legacy – win or lose.
    What would be Bill Bellichek record without Tom Brady?

    feckyerlife says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:57 am
    LOL What? and how successful has been without Peyton Manning being the real GM..hmmm im waiting…

  16. if the Broncos don’t draft Baker Mayfield at #5, I’d highly recommend Troy Williams out of Utah sometime in Day 2. He was amazing at Utah Pro Day. Scouts said his velocity and arm strength were amazing. He ran a 4.48-40. That’s really good.

