Josh Doctson ready to get to work with Alex Smith

Getty Images

Josh Doctson isn’t ready to talk much about his new quarterback, Alex Smith, and the changes Washington has undergone this offseason. But he is ready to get back to work.

The receiver has not worked with Smith yet, but he has talked to him and can’t wait to get started.

“As an athlete, being competitive, you just have that urge of wanting to get back out on the field and compete,” Doctson said at TCU’s Pro Day on Friday. “I’ve been in the TCU rec playing with some guys. It’s not as competitive as it is on the NFL level, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back out there.”

Washington coach Jay Gruden said earlier this week he expects Doctson to benefit from Smith’s arrival.

“I think Josh will get more opportunities to make plays on 50-50 type balls, which is Josh’s strength,” Gruden said, via Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post. “He’s not a guy that’s going to get that five or six yards of separation right away. He’s a guy that builds up his speed. He can run. He can adjust to the ball like no other. His 41-inch vertical is documented, so that’s where he gets his separation — by leaping and adjusting to the ball.”

Doctson figures to benefit from a healthy offseason. He had a lingering Achilles after Washington took him as the 22nd overall choice in 2016, and it cost him most of his rookie season. Doctson had a hamstring injury during training camp last year.

“I couldn’t even tell you how good [a healthy offseason] will be for me,” Doctson said. “It’s my first go round [being healthy]. My first time doing what I wanted to do my first year. I’m just looking forward to all the new beginnings of having a chance to develop and the build up into the season and then playing hopefully a healthy 2018.”

Doctson caught only two passes during his rookie season and has 37 receptions for 568 yards and six touchdowns in 18 games in his two seasons.