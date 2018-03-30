Kendall Wright jumps from Bears to Vikings

Getty Images

Another year, another failed former first-round receiver from the 2012 draft signed by the Vikings.

Last year, the Vikings added Michael Floyd, the 13th overall pick in 2012. He’d been drafted by the Cardinals and traded during his option year to the Patriots. This year, the Vikings have added Kendall Wright.

The 20th pick in 2012, Wright spent five years with the Titans before joining the Bears last year on a one-year deal. On a depleted receiving corps, Wright caught 59 passes for 614 yards and one touchdown in 16 appearances, with four starts.

In 2013, Wright caught 94 passes, generating 1,079 receiving yards. He has 339 career receptions, for 3,858 career yards.

Wright mainly operated out of the slot for the Bears, and the Vikings recently dumped veteran slot receiver Jarius Wright. So the move makes sense.

The Vikings have plenty of question marks on the receiving depth chart behind starters Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Laquon Treadwell, a first-round pick in 2016, has been a bust through two seasons. The rest of the current options are no-names and fringe players.