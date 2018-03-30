Le’Veon Bell may be ready to follow in Kirk Cousins’ footsteps

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2018, 8:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell‘s comment on Thursday that he feels like Pittsburgh treats him as a villain suggests that he might not be in Pittsburgh much longer. And if he’s approaching this season with an eye toward leaving Pittsburgh a year from now, he has a role model he knows well: Kirk Cousins.

Bell and Cousins were teammates at Michigan State, and Bell is now in the position Cousins was in a year ago: Franchised for the second year in a row, and seemingly not on the same page as his team about a long-term contract extension.

It could make sense, then, for Bell to follow in Cousins’ footsteps, sign the franchise tender this year, and hit unrestricted free agency next year. Like Cousins, Bell would benefit from the NFL rule that makes a third franchise tag so expensive as to be almost impossible: Washington was never going to put the franchise tag on Cousins this year, and Bell is even less likely to get the franchise tag next year. If Bell plays out this season in Pittsburgh on the one-year franchise salary of $14.56 million, he’ll become a true unrestricted free agent next year.

The big risk, of course, is that Bell could suffer a serious injury during the 2018 season. If he blows out his knee this year, the big payday he wants next year may not materialize.

But if Bell doesn’t feel wanted in Pittsburgh and doesn’t think the Steelers are willing to pay him the kind of money he deserves on a long-term deal, the best way to find out what he’s worth on the open market is to do exactly what Cousins did: Play out his rookie contract, sign the franchise tender twice, and then hit free agency. Bell wouldn’t get the kind of contract Cousins got because no running back is going to get a quarterback contract in today’s NFL. But Bell could re-set the market for running backs by hitting the market in a year.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Le’Veon Bell may be ready to follow in Kirk Cousins’ footsteps

  1. Maybe. But I think it’d be foolish of a team to give him a huge contract. We all know the shelf life of running backs. I wouldnt break the bank on a running back

  2. Too much to pay a RB these days. He’s dynamic, but at the position that gets the most wear and tear, yu can get 3 functional guys (3-6 round rookie who is good at one or two things, and two veterans) for 10-11 mill. Only way to really pay him and keep hom is if a team has a ton of cap space for a year or two and gives him a front loaded deal because there aren’t any other quality free agents to pay.

  4. What does Bell expect? The average salary in Pittsburgh, PA is $53,334. Bell, on the tag is slated to make $14,560,000, basically 273 times the median salary in Pittsburgh. Forgive everyone who is disgusted with him whining about his contract and money.

    He will make more money in one year then most people will make in their lifetime, so no one wants to hear his whining. Especially when the Steelers offered to make him the highest paid RB in the game.

  5. .
    If Bell feels he’s being treated like a villain then it’s his own fault. The City of Pittsburgh always overrates and overinflates its own players. This has been true for decades. It’s often resulted in the Steelers hanging on to fan favorites a bit too long.
    .

  6. Good luck getting MORE THAN TWICE what the next highest RB’s get paid. He’s the best back in the league, and I wouldn’t even hate $10M (beating the next highest contracts by 25%), but $17M is ridiculous.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!