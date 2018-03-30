Raiders cut Marquette King, Clive Walford

Posted by Charean Williams on March 30, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
The Raiders released punter Marquette King and waived tight end Clive Walford, the club announced Friday.

King, originally signed by the club as an undrafted free agent in 2012, spent his first six years with the Raiders. He played 80 games, punting 426 times for 19,941 yards (46.8 average). He pinned 156 punts inside the 20 with 33 touchbacks.

He finished first in Pro Bowl fan voting last year, though he has never made an all-star game.

The Raiders signed King to a five-year, $16.5 million contract extension a year ago. His release saves the Raiders $2.9 million against their cap.

Walford, originally drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, played 44 games with 10 starts. He made 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in his career in Oakland.

  1. This is why all NFL contracts should 100% guaranteed: if your team is dumb enough to give a punter $16 million your team deserves to be punished by having to pay every cent of that contract.

    You guarantee contracts and guys will mail it in. Guaranteed contracts only guarantee one thing. That half of the guys are “your” team will be “hurt” all the damn time or coming in to camp out of shape. Why give 100% if you have 50 million in the bank already. All of a sudden that double cheeseburger sounds pretty good.
    You want minor league football? Give these dimwits guaranteed money.

  3. Marquette King is easily a top 5 punter in the league. He’ll get a new job fast. That guy is also a ninja when it comes to fake-punts, botched punt recovery and 4th down conversions.

  5. Marquette King would be an improvement for probably 28 teams in the NFL. Though only 27 of those would consider him, because the Patriots only ever sign left-footed punters.

